Abolish security checkposts in Peshawar: CJP orders police





PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has ordered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police to abolish all security check-posts from Peshawar within 24 hours.

The chief justice passed the order while hearing a case at the Supreme Court Peshawar Registry on Wednesday.

“All security barriers and check-post should be removed within the next 24 hours and all blocked roads be reopened to traffic,” Justice Saqib Nisar said.

The top judge then asked Chief Secretary to identify places and consulates where security presence was necessary. Security check-posts can be set up with the court’s permission, he added.