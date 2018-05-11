Fri May 11, 2018
May 9, 2018

NAB clarifies verification order on alleged money laundering to India by Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has clarified its May 08 orders to verify the media reports that claims Nawaz Sharif laundered $4.9 billion to India.

According to the NAB statement issued here Wednesday, the accountability bureau issued May 08 press release to verify media report published in Urdu daily Ausaf titled “When would the money laundered be brought back?” on February 01, 2018.

Citing World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Fact Book 2016, it was reported in the media that $4.9 billion massive amount was laundered to India.

The NAB further says the bureau decided the complaint verification over the said media report and disclosures as the NAB is authorized to investigate money laundering as per the law.

The NAB is investigating the media reports as per the law, the statement said.

It also dispelled the impression the NAB wanted to hurt anybody or take revenge. “The bureau does not believes in taking revenge, but it is determined to eliminate corruption from the country without discrimination.”

On Tuesday, Chairman NAB Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal ordered complaint verification against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others for allegedly sending $4.9 billion to India through money laundering as per media report.

According to media reports the World Bank's migration and remittance book 2016 has carry alleged information.

The foreign exchange reserves of India were increased by $4.9 billion by receiving such huge amount sent through money laundering, inflicting losses to Pakistan's national kitty as per media report.

