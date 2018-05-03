Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy, in line with Government of Pakistan's Vision of "Green Pakistan" launched "Pakistan Navy - Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2018".

This is the third campaign of this series which entails an effort to plant about two Million Mangroves in the Coastal Areas of Sindh and Balochistan provinces during next one year. Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi graced the occasion as Chief Guest and inaugurated Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign at Shah Bandar.

Mangroves are vital to coastal ecosystem, prevention of sea intrusion and sustainment of marine life. However, these gifts of nature are diminishing in the face of economic development and demands for domestic needs.

Being a major stakeholder of the maritime domain and realizing the importance of mangroves for marine life, Pakistan Navy took a major initiative to revive Mangrove forests all along the coast. Apart from mangroves plantation, Pakistan Navy has also launched maritime economy awareness campaign.

During the address, Chief of the Naval Staff stressed that deforestation of mangroves has not only affected biodiversity of our coastal areas but also livelihoods of coastal communities.

This situation essentially necessitates focused attention and coordinated efforts from all walks of the society.

In this context Pakistan Navy - Mangroves Plantation Campaign is an initiative to plant additional mangroves as well as to create awareness amongst masses about the significance of mangroves in a bid to support the nature. He further highlighted that since 2016, PN has planted more than 2 million mangroves along the coast from Shah Bandar to Jiwani.

He urged all stakeholders including federal and provincial departments and civil society to play their due role in this regard and join hands with Pakistan Navy in noble cause of protecting marine ecology.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by a large number of senior military and civil officials including federal and provincial parliamentarians, representatives from business community, World Wildlife Fund (WFF), International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), fishery folk society and officials from Forest Department, Sindh. While addressing the ceremony, Mr. Mahmood Akhtar Cheema, Country Head of International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) said that the role of Pakistan Navy in plantation of mangroves forests is unparallel.

Later, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mehmood Abbasi visited forward bases of Pakistan Navy in creeks areas and interacted with the officers and men.