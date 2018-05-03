Thu May 03, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
May 3, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New Islamabad International Airport becomes operational

A glimpse inside new Islamabad International Airport.

Two days after its  inauguration, the new Islamabad International Airport has become operational today (Thursday).

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its schedule posted on Twitter  shared details of the PIA flights that would be operated from the new airport.

According to the  schedule, some flights are still being operated from the Benazir International Airport. 

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 1 had inaugurated the new airport.

he airport is one of Asia's major aviation hubs and a destinations. Islamabad International Airport is designed by French company Aéroports de Paris Ingenierie and CPG Corporation of Singapore.

It is built on 4,238 acres of land and consists of 4-level passenger terminal building, 2 runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM

Nobody will be allowed to hijack Karachi again: CM
Two dead in Attock bus attack

Two dead in Attock bus attack
Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign

Pakistan Navy launches mangroves plantation campaign
NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department

NA passes resolution to rename QAU’s physics department
Load More load more