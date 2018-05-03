New Islamabad International Airport becomes operational

Two days after its inauguration, the new Islamabad International Airport has become operational today (Thursday).



The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) in its schedule posted on Twitter shared details of the PIA flights that would be operated from the new airport.

According to the schedule, some flights are still being operated from the Benazir International Airport.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on May 1 had inaugurated the new airport.

he airport is one of Asia's major aviation hubs and a destinations. Islamabad International Airport is designed by French company Aéroports de Paris Ingenierie and CPG Corporation of Singapore.

It is built on 4,238 acres of land and consists of 4-level passenger terminal building, 2 runways, taxiways, apron, parking bays for wide-body aircraft.



