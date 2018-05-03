Tyson Fury apologizes to Susanna Reid with milk & coffee for fat-shaming her

British heavy-weight boxer Tyson Fury gifted coffee and white milk to Good Morning Britain anchor Susanna Reid in apology for fat-shaming her a day earlier during the show.

Tyson was explaining how black coffee had contributed in helping him to reshape for his upcoming return to the ring where he unintentionally fat-shamed the host by telling her that she needed to stop drinking milk with her coffee to lose a bit of weight.

Tyson immediately attempted to fix it by adding “not that you need to”, astonished to which, Susanna turned to the camera and said "I just got fat shamed by Tyson Fury."

The GMB host appeared for the next show with the coffee and milk she had received from Tyson.

"I have received a lovely present from Tyson Fury. It's some coffee and crucially, it comes with some milk," Susanna said during the show on Wednesday.

The coffee came with a note which read: "To Susanna, Keep drinking it white, you look great on it."

Tyson’s appearance at the GMB

Appearing for “Good Morning Britain” during a Tuesday segment, the boxer was welcomed to discuss his recently-announced return to the ring slated for June 9 after two and a half year span.

The 29-year-old boxer feels that despite his ‘absence’ from the rings, where fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and American Deontay Wilder may claim the heavyweight decision, Tyson would be able to take them down.

"I can beat them all. I've got natural ability you can't teach. I don't think I can, I know I can.

"I am in control of my own destiny. I'd like to see the man who wants to stand in front of me and try to take that away from me. He'd better be good, very good.

"If he is good, I'm going to be better, and if he's even better than that, I'm going to be more hungry than he is.

"I'll keep going - deep, deep, deep. They say I'm the Duracell bunny - I'm tougher than that. I can go longer."

Speaking of his upcoming fight he mentioned that it will be held at Manchester Arena against an undisclosed opponent. He also jokingly challenged GMB host Piers Morgan for the ring, saying ‘Piers could be his next opponent’.

Piers took to defense mentioning his triumph in previously beating British champion Lennox Lewis on the Celebrity Apprentice USA and added:

“You know I’m a bit like you. I might not be the best technical boxer in the world, but when it comes to heart, guts and balls," Piers told Tyson, where he also mentioned stepping into the ring with professional boxer Manny Pacquiao.

Fury will opt for a new trainer in Ben Davison for his comeback after deciding to split with his uncle Peter Fury.

"I was very stale in my camp. I needed a change. Everyone comes to a point where they need to change, freshen up," Tyson said.