PTI's Naeem Bukhari suffers serious injuries in London incident

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Naeem Bukhari suffered serious injuries when he fell down in a London underground subway.

Bukhari was in London for Imran Khan's NAMAL college fundraising.

According to PTI, Bukhari received injuries on head and ribs but is out of danger. He was shifted to London’s St Mary's Hospital where he is under observation.

PTI Chairman expressed shock and prayers for his health.