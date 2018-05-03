Naqeebullah's family threatens to shut down country if Rao Anwar not presented in handcuffs

KARACHI: Family of Naqeebullah Mehsood on Wednesday threatened to close down entire country if Rao Anwar was not presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court in handcuffs, Geo News reported.

The warning came as the suspended police officer failed to appear before the ATC in connection with Naqeebullah Mehsood's extra judicial killing.

Jail authorities told the court that the former Malir SSP had falledn sick.

The court ordered the police to produce Rao Anwar on May 14 before it adjourned the hearing.

Counsel for Naqeebullah's father told media the prime suspect was brought to the court without handcuffs at the last hearing.

He said justice could be dispensed if Rao Anwar keeps getting protocol.

While expressing the hope that they would get justice from the courts, the family members of Naqeebullah Mehsood said Rao Anwar was not sick rather he was a sly man.

The on April 22 remanded former District Malir SSP Rao Anwar to jail until May 2.



Cases against Rao Anwar and his team members

Cases have been filed against 24 accused in the Naqeeb Mehsud murder case. Eleven of these accused men have been arrested, but the remaining 13 are still absconding.

Mehsud was picked up by plain-clothes officials from the Gul Sher Agha Hotel in Sohrab Goth on January 3. Police claimed killing four terrorists during a shoot-out in Shah Latif Town on January 13.

After the suspects’ pictures were released, Mehsud’s family found out that he was among the men killed by a police team led by Anwar, who maintains that the man was a terrorist.

A case of the incident was filed on January 19 and Anwar was suspended the next day. The Supreme Court ordered him to appear on January 27, but he remained on the run for at least two months before he was arrested outside the apex court.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar constituted a five-member committee comprising police officials and headed by Aftab Pathan. The CJP asked Anwar why he failed to trust the court and instead wrote letters, which did not create a good impression.

Anwar was wanted in an inquiry into the murder of Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan who was among four suspected terrorists killed in a supposed exchange of fire with a police team.

The suspended police officer’s name was placed on the exit control list on the orders of the SC after it took notice of his reported attempt to leave the country.

Anwar’s attempt to flee the country was foiled by Federal Investigation Agency officials when he was trying to sneak out from the Islamabad Airport. Instead of surrendering to the police in Karachi and defending himself in the court of law, Anwar apparently tried to flee the country to avoid arrest.

After evading arrest in Karachi, Anwar managed to sneak out of the city and reached Islamabad. He managed to get an electronic visa for Dubai and also faked a letter from the office of Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon granting him seven-day leave as well as allowing him to travel abroad.



