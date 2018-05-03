PML-N in hot waters over Rana Sanaullah’s ‘filthy’ remarks

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N was in hot waters over ‘filthy’ remarks by its senior leaders against women who attended Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf rally at Minar-e-Pakistan Sunday.

Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and State Minister for Water & Power Abid Sher Ali had commented on the character of PTI woman supporters and MNA Shireen Mazari.

The pressure was so intense that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif had to personally apologise over it.

‘I apologise for anti-women remarks made by some party leaders. We have to maintain decency and element of respect in political discourse,’ he said in a social media statement signed ss.

‘PML-N acknowledges and encourages the role of women in national politics. Any statement demeaning them is highly irresponsible,’ he further stressed.

Misogynist remarks of Rana Sanaullah sparked social media outrage and condemnation from all quarters.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan took to Facebook to condemn the PML-N ministers.

‘Disgusted by & strongly condemn the filthy language used by Rana Sanaullah & Abid Sher Ali against our PTI women. In the past 30 yrs these people have always disrespected women which is against our religion & culture. I want to thank our women for coming out in such huge numbers!,’ he said.

Earlier today, Punjab government too distanced itself from the controversial comments and condemned the provincial minister.

Despite all this, Rana Sanaullah was adamant and refused to regret and rather demanded Imran Khan to handover his BlackBerry phone so that allegations of PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai against PTI chief can be probed.



