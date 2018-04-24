Supreme Court permits security to Nawaz Sharif being former premier

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed adequate security for the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif on sanctions as a former prime minister.

The hearing in the apex court was being headed by Chief Justice Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar to determine security permits provided to ministerial posts and other former officials.

The CJP remarked that the court does not intend to cause life threat for anyone and added that security provisions will not be withdrawn from those where crucial. The court decided that Nawaz Sharif will be provided sufficient protection as to being a former premier.

He also tasked concerned officials to inquire whether or not Awami National Party (ANP) president Asfandyar Wali Khan is being provided with security.

It is pertinent to mention that the CJP had ordered to retrieve security provisions from officials across the country where it does not appear mandatory.

Responding to which, a report was later submitted to the court after the tasked IGs swept away security provisions from unrelated officials in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Islamabad.



