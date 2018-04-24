China reassures Pakistan on ties ahead of Modi-Xi summit

BEIJING: Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif met with Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Diaoyutai State Guesthouse.

During the meeting both the sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation for peace and regional stability and extend cooperation to fight rising unilateralism and protectionism.

Asif stated that Pakistan is happy to see the leaders of China and India hold informal meetings and believes that together they will play an active role in the establishment of regional peace and improvement of bi-lateral ties between their countries.

Khawaja Asif also apprised Wang Yi about the situation prevailing in Occupied Kashmir.

On the occasion, Wang Yi said that the current development of Sino-Pakistani relations enjoys a good momentum. The two sides maintain close and comprehensive contacts and coordinate with each other on major international and regional issues.

He added that the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has progressed smoothly, bringing real benefits to the local people.

Wang Yi shared how China is willing to make joint efforts with Pakistan to implement the consensus of the leaders of the two countries, carry out closer strategic communications, develop comprehensive and mutually beneficial cooperation, and push China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.

China will continue to firmly support Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard national sovereignty, seek its own development, and create a good external environment, he said.

During the meeting, Pakistan Ambassador to China Masood Khalid and other senior diplomats of both countries were also present.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.

Yesterday, Wang Yi met with Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and announced that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province from 27-28 April where he will hold an informal meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to improve bilateral relations.

Khajawa Asif said that Pakistan is an all-weather friend of China and no matter how the situation changes, the two countries will always stand side by side.

Pakistan is willing to strengthen exchanges at all levels with China, promote the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and other major cooperation projects, and continuously deepen the close relationship between the two sides.

Pakistan firmly supports China’s core interests and wishes that China will play a greater role in international and regional affairs, he added.

He also wished the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Qingdao Summit to be a complete success.

Asif further told Wang Yi that Pakistan is looking forward to a meaningful meeting between heads of states of the SCO at Qingdao in June this year in which President Mamnoon Hussain is expected to attend.

Asif also congratulated on the re-election of Xi Jinping as President of China and Wing Yi on his re-election as foreign minister and his new responsibilities as State Councillor.