Russian delegation due in Pakistan as Moscow eyes 'big-ticket investment'

Reports in local and foreign media have recently suggested that Pakistan has been drifting away from the United State due to American policies and President Trump's bellicose rhetoric.

As Americans continue to make Islamabad scapegoat for their failures in Afghanistan, Pakistan also seeks to decrease its reliance on Washington and further strengthen relations with China.

As part of its effort to find new allies and friends, Pakistan has also sought to establish relationship with Russia, which has shows keen interest in enhancing bilateral cooperation.

Senior Pakistani journalist Syed Talat Hussain who is associated with Geo News, on Monday revealed that a big Russian delegation led by Mayor of Leningrad is coming to Pakistan as Moscow "plans on purchasing banks, laying down railways lines and enhancing their interest in telecommunications".

"As America's role shrinks, other powers court Pakistan," he wrote.



Talat Hussain further revealed that the Russians see Bank Alfalah as a big ticket investment in Pakistan.

Elaborating on why he thinks Russians would want to invest, he said "Pakistan is a country of strategic location, warm water ports and open to alternatives to its traditional dependence on US".



