Sirajul Haq's comments on Senate election meaningful: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday said Sirjaul Haq's statement regarding Senate election is meaningful.

Speaking to media outside the accountability court, he said "Sirajul Haq said orders came from the "top" following which votes were cast in Senate election".

He said Imran Khan who is taking action against his lawmakers should also reprimand himself for taking dictation over Senate election.

"Will Imran tell the nation that he didn't vote for arrow (PPP electoral symbol). How can they bring a change whose politics is devoid of any principles".

The ousted prime minister also sought explanation from Imran Khan about how PTI candidate Chaudhry Sarwar managed to get votes in Punjab.

Sharif claimed that only his party and allies voted transparently in the Senate election.

Asked about health condition of his wife, he said Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's condition was stable, appealing the nation to pray for her.

Sirajul had during a rally in Mardan claimed that general election would be a futile exercise if they were held in the manner the Senate polls were conducted.