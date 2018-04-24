Hard times are over, says DG ISPR





RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General (DG) Major General Asif Ghafoor on Sunday said that “hard times are over and the good ones in sight,” adding that difficulties and comforts both are shared.



DG ISPR, in a press statement, said that on the Army Chief’s instructions, a jirga was held to resolve the issues of traders from North Waziristan Agency, adding that there exists no issue that can not be resolved through talks.

In the meeting between tribal notables and the civil-military leadership, it was decided to form a committee under the supervision of NWA’s political agent that will assess the losses incurred by Miramshah's shop-owners.



In his tweet, military spokesperson said; “Consolidating dividends of peace. Through hardships is the road to peace. Hard times are over and the good ones are in sight. Let us stay steadfast. Difficulties/comforts both are shared,” the ISPR DG said.





“We can do it, we are doing it and we shall do it together till the final destination of enduring peace in Pakistan,” DG ISPR added.

He further said that residents of the tribal areas had joined hands with the forces to make great sacrifices for the establishment of peace, adding that the operations conducted by the armed forces had eliminated terrorism.

The resolution of problems faced by citizens is the first priority of the state, said the ISPR DG. He stressed that he would not let the country’s peace be put at stake by enemies of the state.

Tribal notables chanted slogans of “long live Pakistan Army and Pakistan” at the end of the jirga.

The DG ISPR, GOC North Waziristan, Fata's additional chief secretary, political agent, assistant political agent and president of the traders union attended the crucial meeting. Discussions were held for the monetary compensation of the shop-owners in North Waziristan.