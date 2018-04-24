SC suspends LCWU vice chancellor Dr Uzma

LAHORE: The Supreme Court (SC) Sunday suspended Vice Chancellor of Lahore College For Woman University (LCWU) Dr Uzma Qureshi.

The court ordered the Punjab government to form a new inquiry committee to look into the allegations against Dr Uzma Qureshi’s eligibility within three days.

The court also ordered for the appointment of acting vice chancellor from three senior most professors of the university.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and Justice Ijazul Ahsan passed the orders while hearing a notice over appointment of Dr Uzma Qureshi as the LCWU VC.

As the proceedings began, the Secretary Higher Education Department stated that Dr Uzma Qureshi was appointed as the LCWU VC after completing due process.

To a court query, the secretary stated that an inquiry committee was formed by the Punjab chief minister to look into the allegations that Uzma Qureshi’s research articles were not up to the mark, but the report could not be completed as one of its member did not participate in the process.

However, he said that the remaining committee members were of the opinion that the articles were up to the mark.

To which, the chief justice observed that a new search committee should be formed for selection of the VC and after due process, appointment should be made on merit.

At this stage, some staff members of the university also appeared before the bench and complained about Dr Uzma Qureshi.

However, Dr Uzma Qureshi submitted that she had done everything with all integrity.

She further submitted that efforts were being made to malign her.

Later, Provincial Minister for Higher Education Department Ali Raza Gillani also appeared before the bench, on being summoned and submitted that he was not minister at the time of appointment of Dr Uzma.

He also assured the court that its all directives would be complied with, after seeking instructions from the chief minister.

At this, the chief justice gave option to Dr Uzma Qureshi to resign from the post and directed that a new vice chancellor should be appointed after due process.

The search committee tasked to select the Punjab University vice chancellor should be given this assignment also, he added.

But later, the court suspended Dr Uzma Qureshi after she refused to resign and directed the government to form afresh an inquiry committee to look into the allegations regarding her eligibility.

Meanwhile, the bench also ordered the Secretary Higher Education Department for ensuring appointment of new Punjab University vice chancellor within six weeks, while rejecting a request for three months’ time for the purpose.