Pregnant Larkana singer killed after she refused to fulfill gunman's demand

A 24-years old singer was shot dead while performing at a function on Tuesday near Larkana.

Samina Sindhu was seven month pregnant when she was shot after refusing to perform standing on the stage.

Initial reports suggested she might have become target of aerial firing, but Geo News on Wednesday reported that a man asked her to dance standing on the stage .

Seeing a gun in his hand, the women stoop up but didn't failed to full his demand.

The man identified as Tariq Jatoi got infuriated and shot her thrice. The woman died on the spot.

DIG Larkana Abullah Sheikh said Jatoi has been arrested and booked under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

He said murder weapon has also been recovered from the possession of the suspect.

The TV channel reported that the local Police initially tried to hide the murder,saying the singer died of aired firing.

Footage obtained by Geo News shows the women being hit thrice by bullets. She also appeared to be the only target of the firing contrary to claims about aerial firing.

DIG Larkana said video of the incident would also be made part of the investigation.

Sources said the deceased belonged to a poor family which could be coerced into withdrawing the case.

Her husband said it was a double murder case because Samina was pregnant.

Pakistan People's Party co chairman Asif Ali Zardari is said to have taken notice of the incident, directing the authorities concerned to bring the culprits to justice.