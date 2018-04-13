Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

SC orders to put former PIA MDs on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saqib Nisar Thursday ordered to put names of all former managing directors who oversaw the affairs of the  Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during the last ten years  on the Exit Control List (ECL), according to Geo News.

The chief justice is heading a bench to hear the suo motu case into the PIA's privatisation and audit.

During the hearing, the CJ said all those responsible for destruction of the PIA are "traitors and enemies".

Addressing  MDs of the  PIA, the chief justice said: "You have destroyed  a great asset . . . you have committed an act of cruelty ".

"We are  forming a commission so that the issue could be  probed," he said.

The chief justice said all those MDs  whose tenure saw the national flag carrier  incur losses must appear before the court .

Supreme Court of Pakistan--File  photo

On CJ's demand, a lawyer representing the PIA informed the court about the loses incurred by the airline so far and. 

He also  submitted 9-year audit report of the airline .

The chief justice has summoned Attorney General of Pakistan and sought response regarding privatization of the PIA.

Responding to a question , the lawyer said the per share price of the  PIA stands at Rs5.

When Justice Ijazul Hassan asked whether all the aircraft were owned by the PIA, the lawyer said  some of them have been leased .


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder
COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’

COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’
No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief
CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni
Load More load more