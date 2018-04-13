SC orders to put former PIA MDs on ECL

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar Saqib Nisar Thursday ordered to put names of all former managing directors who oversaw the affairs of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) during the last ten years on the Exit Control List (ECL), according to Geo News.

The chief justice is heading a bench to hear the suo motu case into the PIA's privatisation and audit.

During the hearing, the CJ said all those responsible for destruction of the PIA are "traitors and enemies".

Addressing MDs of the PIA, the chief justice said: "You have destroyed a great asset . . . you have committed an act of cruelty ".

"We are forming a commission so that the issue could be probed," he said.

The chief justice said all those MDs whose tenure saw the national flag carrier incur losses must appear before the court .

On CJ's demand, a lawyer representing the PIA informed the court about the loses incurred by the airline so far and.

He also submitted 9-year audit report of the airline .

The chief justice has summoned Attorney General of Pakistan and sought response regarding privatization of the PIA.



Responding to a question , the lawyer said the per share price of the PIA stands at Rs5.

When Justice Ijazul Hassan asked whether all the aircraft were owned by the PIA, the lawyer said some of them have been leased .



