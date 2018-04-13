Fri April 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Top military brass vows to continue efforts in support of state institutions

RAWALPINDI: The top military leadership has vowed to continue efforts in support of state institutions which are taking Pakistan on a positive trajectory of peace, stability and prosperity.

According to Inter Services Public Relations, this was observed in the 210th Corps Commanders' Conference, chaired by Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa held at GHQ Wednesday.

The forum reviewed evolving geo-strategic environment and security situation of the country.

Progress of ongoing Operation Radd ul Fasaad and Khushal Balochistan program was also discussed.

Forum acknowledged contributions and sacrifices of all national stakeholders especially the resilient Pakistanis in rejecting terrorism and bringing about security stability in the country.

Forum discussed lines of stability operations to carry forward the gains of successful kinetic operations.

The Army Chief directed that the stability and development efforts must trickle down dividends of peace to the public while control of cleared areas is being handed over to civil administration with enhanced capacity. Key dividend remains linked to mainstreaming of FATA in line with popular public sentiments. 

