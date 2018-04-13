Fri April 13, 2018
April 11, 2018

ECP puts ban on recruitments in public sector

ISLAMABAD: Te Election Commission of Pakistan has put temporary ban on recruitments in public sector in light of upcoming general elections.

In a statement issued here by the ECP, the electoral body has also ordered to halt the development projects.

The ban on recruitments in all federal, provincial and local government department would be effective from April 01, 2018.

The ban would not be applicable on hiring through federal and provincial public service commissions.

The ECP has also ordered to stop the work on the development schemes, approved after April 01. Also, the funds released for projects earlier should not be transferred for other purposes.

The electoral body has apprised the concerned ministries and departments pertaining to ban on development projects, the statement reads.

The ECP further says the ban on recruitments and development projects is placed to make the upcoming elections fair.

