NA rings with laughter over hilarious exchange of words between Shireen Mazari, speaker Ayaz Sadiq

The National Assembly hall full of lawmakers rang with laughter after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari unintentionally called the Speaker Ayaz Sadiq "yaar" (a word used to refer to acquaintances casually).



The speaker's attention was drawn towards the use of words by a Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin.

The MQM lawmaker had asked the speaker to expunge the remarks from records of the proceedings.

Mazari seemed to have no idea what she had uttered and refused to accept she would call Ayaz Sadiq "yaar".

"Did i call you yaar," she asked the speaker, who replied in affirmative and quipped, "yes, it was you , how dare I."

"Why would i call you yaar, i always call you speaker," the PTI chief-whip said while laughing uncontrollably and once again using the word "yaar" for him.

She said she can use this word for her colleagues Assad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood but not for the speaker.

Mazari raised objection when the speaker then called her his little sister.

"I have seen your identity card, you are older than men," Ayaz Sadiq said smilingly.











