Fri April 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
April 11, 2018

Share

Advertisement

NA rings with laughter over hilarious exchange of words between Shireen Mazari, speaker Ayaz Sadiq

The  National Assembly hall full of lawmakers rang with laughter  after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari unintentionally  called  the Speaker  Ayaz Sadiq "yaar" (a word used to refer to acquaintances casually).

The speaker's attention  was drawn  towards the use of words   by  a Muttahida Qaumi Movement  (MQM) lawmaker Sheikh Salahuddin. 

The MQM lawmaker had asked the speaker to expunge the remarks from records of the proceedings.

Mazari  seemed to have no idea  what she had uttered and refused to accept  she would call   Ayaz Sadiq "yaar".

"Did i call you yaar," she asked the speaker, who replied  in affirmative and quipped, "yes, it was you , how   dare I."

"Why would i call you yaar, i always call you speaker,"  the  PTI chief-whip said  while  laughing  uncontrollably and once again using the word "yaar" for him.

She said she can use this word for her colleagues  Assad Umar and Shafqat Mehmood but not for the speaker.

Mazari raised objection when the speaker then called her his little sister.

"I have seen your identity card, you are older than  men," Ayaz Sadiq said smilingly.




Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder

Justice for Asifa: communal tensions erupt in IHK after 8-year-old's rape, murder
COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’

COAS says ‘Our vision is peaceful Pakistan and peaceful region’
No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief

No medal can substitute sacrifice of martyrs, says Army Chief
CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni

CJP takes suo moto notice of minor girl’s rape, murder in Chichawatni
Load More load more