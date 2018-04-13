Fri April 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
April 10, 2018

CJP Justice Saqib announces to start legal reforms

QUETTA: Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Mian Saqib Nisar has announced to initiate legal reforms.

Addressing the lawyers in Bar Room at Quetta’s district court Tuesday, the Chief Justice while announcing the legal reforms said our laws have become obsolete, civil procedure code was made in 1908, CPC Judicial system does not match with our current circumstances.

“I have started work on several reforms, hope I will succeed. I need volunteers who assist me in bringing legal reforms,” the CJP asserted.

“We don’t have right to legislate but it seems lawmakers have no time for legislation,” the CJP regretted.

Justice Saqib went on to say the judges had increased workload, therefore cases were not being disposed of timely. He asked the legal fraternity to cooperate with them and bring to an end the culture of strikes.

