China wants to take ties with Pakistan to a new height, vows President Xi

BEIJING: Appreciating major progress in strategic partnership between Pakistan and China since his visit to Islamabad in 2015, Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that China wants to take relations with Pakistan to a new height, which should serve as a great example of bilateral cooperation under Belt and Road initiative.



President Xi said this in a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the sidelines of Boao Forum on Tuesday.

What China most wants to see is stable development and prosperity in Pakistan, Xi said, Chinese official news agency Xinhua.

China firmly supports Pakistan in its efforts to safeguard sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate rights and interests.

China opposes interference from any country in Pakistan's internal affairs, and firmly supports Pakistan in maintaining its national unity and the fight against terrorism, the president said.

The Chinese President said as the regional and international scenario is undergoing massive changes today, the cordial and friendly relations between Pakistan and China carry much importance, Radio Pakistan reported.

He assured China's cooperation to accomplish development projects under CPEC, including Gwadar Port, industrial zones, and power houses.

PM Abbasi said Pakistan is an iron friend of China and their friendship has been further strengthened by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said Pakistan intends to promote cooperation with China in finance, energy, agriculture, infrastructure and human development sectors.

Lauding the role of China for global peace and stability, the Prime Minister said Pakistan desires to deepen cooperation with Beijing in international affairs.

He said China's Belt and Road Initiative has become an international product for global development in the 21st century.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Chinese reforms and open policy are no threat to any country, Radio Pakistan reported.