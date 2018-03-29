‘Brave and resilient’: Pakistan overjoyed on Malala’s return

ISLAMABAD: Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai returned to her native Pakistan on Thursday, six years after she was shot in the head by Taliban gunmen for advocating greater education of girls.

The 20-year-old´s unannounced arrival with her parents under tight security at Islamabad´s international airport overnight has been met with a tsunami of social media reaction, with many Pakistanis hailing her bravery but others accusing her of a conspiracy to foment dissent.

Malala is widely respected internationally as a global icon for girls´ education, but opinion is divided in Pakistan where some conservatives view her as a Western agent on a mission to shame her country.

Since she was shot and left Pakistan in an ambulance five years ago, haters continued to raise hue and cry over her bravery.



'Symbol of courage'

Residents of Malala´s native Swat valley, where she lived until the shooting, said they were happy to see her return.

"I had not imagined that she would ever come (back)," Rida Siyal, a student who said she had been a "good friend" of Malala´s before the shooting, told a foreign news agency.

"(She) defeated the dark force of fear. We are delighted to see her back," she said.

Ahmad Shah, who said he was a friend of Malala´s father, called her a "symbol of courage", adding: "She should have returned home much earlier".