Thu March 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 29, 2018

Death toll rises to 11 in Sukkar roof collapse

SUKKAR: At least 11 labourers were killed and 13 others sustained injuries as roof of a warehouse caved in at Khajoor Mandi (Date Palm Market) here on Wednesday evening.

As per details, the labourers were busy processing dates in the warehouse when the roof caved in, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, Rahim Bux confirmed the incident, adding that six women and two girls were among the dead in the incident, while inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the incident.

It is learnt that the incident occurred at illegally operating date palm roasting kiln where at least 60 daily wages workers were present at the time of incident.

The chemical used in the process of roasting the date palm filled in the kiln that is said to be the cause of explosion.

Army and Rangers immediately rushed to the site of the incident to carry out rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair has taken notice of the incident and sought report from Commissioner Sukkur.

