Thu March 29, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 28, 2018

CJ should not take any job not pertaining to him: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and quaid of Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Mohammad Nawaz Sharif said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should not take any job which is not pertaining to him.

Talking with media outside the Judicial Complex after being presented before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Nawaz Sharif said: “We are not absconding nor we thought about it. If we would have planned it then why I did come here”.

He said that his wife is ill and needs him to be present at the hospital in London where she is being treated. He went there but came back to attend the court. Now he wants to attend his wife again but he is not being allowed to do so.

The former prime minister said that the case he is facing is not a case but a fraud and various forces are behind it .


