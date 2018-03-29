Watch: Marathon of hundred year-old participants will surprise you

MARYLAND, USA: This stirring marathon among plus hundred year old men and women perfectly proves that age is just a number.

The marathon sent home a 100-year-old sprinter Orville Rogers, with not one but five achievements as he managed to break five world records during USATF Masters Indoors Championships.

The retired pilot scored in the 60m (19.13 seconds), 200m (1:40.94), 400m (4:16.90), 800m (9:56.44) and 1500m (20:00.91) during men’s race for the 100-plus age group, according to USA Track and Field.

Julia Hawkins turned the oldest female competitor in meet history at the age of 102 as she broke 100-plus age group records in the 60m.

Smashing Ida Keeling, she overtook a February target of 58.34 and placed a new challenge of 24.79 seconds.



