Sharif family submitted forged documents to Panama JIT, Wajid Zia tells court

ISLAMABAD: The head of Supreme Court- appointed Joint Investigation Team (JIT) Wajid Zia, has testified in the Avenfield Flats reference that Maryam Nawaz and her brothers Hassan and Hussain submitted forged documents.



Appearing as prosecution witness, Zia stated that according to Land Registry record, Nawaz Sharif bought two luxurious London flats in London between 1993 and 1996. The accused had himself admitted that they got the possession of the said properties in the 90s, while during this period Hussain Nawaz was a student, he added.

The accountability court is hearing the corruption cases against former Prime Minister and his children filed by National Accountability Bureau under the Panama Papers case judgement. The SC’s July 28 verdict sent Sharif packing from the Prime Minister Office.

Zia told the court that Maryam Nawaz submitted trust deeds of two offshore companies Nielsen and Nescol during Panama investigations, which were sent to a London-based firm, Radley Forensic Document Laboratory, for forensic examination.

In its report, the forensic expert Robert M. Radley informed the JIT that the documents were forged on the basis that the document was written in Calibri font which was not commercially available in 2006. Also, he said that the dates were changed from 2004 to 2006.

The court also admitted NAB's request to make letters of British Virgin Islands and Qatari prince Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani part of record, as evidence.

During his cross examination last month, Radley first admitted that the Calibri font was available for download in 2006 and even in 2005 but only IT experts used to download it. As per reports, when Radley was asked whether he downloaded the same font in 2005, he responded “Yes”. When asked whether he was an IT expert, he replied, “No”.