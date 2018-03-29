Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

“Nine Magical Notes”: Pakistan Culture Day in Beijing

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Culture Day, “Nine Magical Notes” was co-hosted by the Embassy of Pakistan and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) at the SCO Secretariat in Beijing, Pakistan Embassy said in a press release on Tuesday.

Welcoming the guests, the Secretary General of SCO, Rashid Alimov said the musical performance by Pakistani musicians was symbolic as music brings people together and unites the world. He expressed hope that such events shall contribute to the deepening and expansion of cultural dialogue between the SCO member states.

Ambassador of Pakistan Masood Khalid lauded the efforts of the SCO Secretary General for hosting the event and said that such events contribute to strengthening of cultural linkages and in fostering Shanghai spirit between the SCO member states.

Shahbaz Abdullah and Haroon Shad performing at the event.

Ambassador said that Pakistan is the birth place of civilizations, characterized by harmony and cultural co-existence between various segments of society. He termed music as a timeless manifestation of our culture which transcends geographical and cultural boundaries.

Highlight of the evening was a soul stirring musical performance by Shahbaz Abdullah and Haroon Shad, two eminent pianists from Pakistan who played Pakistani, Chinese and western tunes much to the delight of the audience.

In addition, paintings by famous Pakistani artists, Pakistani handicrafts and rarefactions were also on display. The guests also enjoyed a taste of Pakistani cuisine.

The event was attended amongst others by SCO Secretary General, Ambassadors of SCO member states and diplomatic representatives from SAARC countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’
Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years

Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years
PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal

PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal
Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held

Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held
Load More load more