Naqeebullah Mehsud’s friend mysteriously killed in Karachi

KARACHI: Another friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in an alleged encounter led by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, was mysteriously murdered in Karachi, sources said.



Sources said Manial Mehsud was gunned down in Gulshan-e-Buner area of Karachi on Sunday.

Police said Manial died instantly after unknown gunmen opened fire on him.

However, Landhi police claimed Manial was killed over personal enmity as he had monetary dispute with his tribesman.

Manial’s brother Zainullah said they were going to register case against unidentified men, however, police was trying to give it colour of street crime.

He said they had no personal enmity with anyone, adding that he was unaware why his brother was killed.

The brother demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.