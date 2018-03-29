Thu March 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Naqeebullah Mehsud’s friend mysteriously killed in Karachi

KARACHI: Another friend of Naqeebullah Mehsud, who was killed in an alleged encounter led by former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, was mysteriously murdered in Karachi, sources said.

Sources said Manial Mehsud was gunned down in Gulshan-e-Buner area of Karachi on Sunday.

Police said Manial died instantly after unknown gunmen opened fire on him.

However, Landhi police claimed Manial was killed over personal enmity as he had monetary dispute with his tribesman.

Manial’s brother Zainullah said they were going to register case against unidentified men, however, police was trying to give it colour of street crime.

He said they had no personal enmity with anyone, adding that he was unaware why his brother was killed.

The brother demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’

Five Pak entrepreneurs selected for Alibaba ‘eFounders Initiative’
Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years

Maryam Nawaz applies for extension in UK visit visa for 10 years
PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal

PML-N govt opposed including Keti Bandar into CPEC: Bilawal
Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held

Graduation ceremony of PAF’s 120th Combat Support Course held
Load More load more