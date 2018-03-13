Malala to launch a book about plight of refugees

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousufzai’s next book is a story based on refugees. ‘We are Displace: True Stories of Refugee Lives’ tells the tales of women who have been displaced, lost their homes and settled elsewhere with their families.

The book is described as “what it means to lose your home, community and the only physical space that you have ever known”.

The book will have Malala’s own experiences, as well as, of those she met in various refugee camps.

The 20-year-old, Nobel Peace prize Laureate claims to show ‘the humanity behind the statistics’ n her book’.

She says, “What tends to get lost in the current refugee crisis is the humanity behind the statistics… We hear about millions of refugees, hundreds of migrants trapped on a boat or in a truck but it’s only when a truly shocking image appears in the news that people consider what’s really going on.”

This isn’t the first time Malala has written a book. She has written two more books previously: ‘I Am Malala: The Story of the Girl Who Stood Up for Education and Was Shot by the Taliban’ and ‘Malala’s Magic Pencil’.

The proceeds from the book will go to Malala Fund, her NGO aimed at bringing primary and secondary education to every girl.

The book will release on September 4 and is available for pre-order now.



