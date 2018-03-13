PML-N elects Shahbaz Sharif its permanent president

Islamabad: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday elected Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Chief Minister and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, as its permanent president.



He was elected PML-N president at the General Workers Council where Shahbaz Sharif said the day will come when Nawaz Sharif would get justice.

Shahbaz said Nawaz Sharif could be called political heir of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Taking aim at his political opponents, the Punjab chief minister said even Niazi-Zardari alliance not capable outweighing us."

Later, on Nawaz Sharif while addressing party workers said he assumed the office of prime minister when the country had plunged into darkness and was faced with menace of terrorism.

He said with in the short period of four years and without adequate resources, his government managed to address the power crisis.

Sharif said he was being punished for the services he rendered for his nation. He reiterated his call for sanctity of vote and asked his supporters to turn the next election into referendum.

Bani Gala and Bilawal house bowed down to a same place, he said on PML-N defeat in the Senate elections.