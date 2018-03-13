Daniyal Aziz indicted in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday indicted Federal Minister for Privatization Daniyal Aziz in contempt of court case.

The indictment was carried out by a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Azmat Saeed.

The minister pleaded not guilty as the charge-sheet against him was read out in the courtroom.

After reading out the charges, Justice Mushir Alam told the minister that action against him is being taken under Section 3 of the Contempt of Court, according to Geo News.

During the last hearing, the bench had declared minister's respons submitted to the court as unsatisfactory and fixed today's date for indicment.

Daniyal Aziz said in his response that he believes in the supremacist of Constitution and could never think of ridiculing state institutions.