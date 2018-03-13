Tue March 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 13, 2018

Bilawal rejects conspiracy theories about fate of 18th amendment

KARACHI: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said his party will not compromise on the integrity of country's constitution.

Rejecting what he said conspiracy theories  about the fate of the 18th amendment, the PPP chairman said in a tweet that the fundamentals of the 18th amendment and 1973 constitution are non negotiable.

"Come hell or high water we will not compromise on our constitution’s integrity," said he.

The 18th amendment was passed during the PPP tenure by the National Assembly in 2010, removing the power of the President of Pakistan to dissolve the Parliament unilaterally .


