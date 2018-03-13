Fake lady doctor arrested from Karachi's Jinnah hospital

KARACHI: Police on Monday arrested a fake lady doctor from the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) during a raid.

The imposter has been working at the Gynecological Ward of the Karachi's largest medical facility for the past one year.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Karachi Women's Police Station Syeda Ghazala stated that she had been informed about a woman working as a lady doctor at JPMC gynecology ward, who was not affiliated with the hospital.

Ghazala said she led a police team to the hospital where she interrogated the the suspect.

The SHO said the women failed to provide satisfactory answers to the police and turned out to be an imposter during the brief interrogation.

She was then arrested and transferred to the local police station and later revealed herself as Aisha Zouja Abdul Karim, a resident of Korangi.

The police learnt that the woman had acquired education up to the matric level only and did not even have a lady health visitor or a mid-wife certificate.

The hospital security officials, however, did not accept responsibility of the incident.

Whereas during the initial investigation, the suspect herself told the police that she had been freely working at the ward for past one year and most of the ward employees recognised her as a doctor.

The police are also investigating the possibility of the woman’s affiliation with an illegal group that abducts new-borns from the ward.

The police said the suspect targeted female patients who visited the gynecology ward to undergo "illegal surgeries".

According to police, a case against the accused have been lodged under Section 419 and 170 of the Pakistan Penal Code.