Tue March 13, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 13, 2018

Another Careem driver shot dead in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Another Careem driver was killed in the federal capital on late Monday night in a "car snatching incident," the app-based ride-hailing service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Careem Pakistan said Sajawal Ameer lost his life at 10:35 in the "second such incident in Islamabad in the recent past".

The Careem asked the authorities to take strict notice of these incidents and enhance efforts to improve the safely of citizens.

It also urged lawmakers to take notice of what it said the deteriorating security situation in Islamabad and immediately take steps to improve the situation.

"While nothing can ever replace Captain Sajawal Ameer or take away the family's sorrow, the whole Careem team stands with them in this very tough time. We will vehemently take this case up through legal channels," the statement said.

