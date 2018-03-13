Tue March 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

Web Desk
March 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PMLN Senator says she voted for opposition candidates

ISLAMABAD: Kulsoom Parveen , a Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz Senator from Balochistan, has admitted that she didn't vote for her party's candidate for the slot of Chairman in Monday's election.

The Senator said she also voted for Saleem Mandviwala of the Pakistan People's Party who became the Deputy Chairman of the upper house of the parliament.

PMLN candidate Raja Zafarul Haq received 46 votes and was defeated in the election a day after PMLN claimed it has the support of 53 lawmakers.

Usman Kakar, candidate of ruling alliance for the slot of deputy chairman and a member of Pusthunkhwaa Milli Awami Party, could only manage to get 44 votes.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Another Careem driver shot dead in Islamabad

Another Careem driver shot dead in Islamabad
Pleasure and pain in reactions of politicians

Pleasure and pain in reactions of politicians
Scuffle breaks out in Senate

Scuffle breaks out in Senate
London artist creates mural to honour his 'inspiration' Edhi

London artist creates mural to honour his 'inspiration' Edhi
Load More load more