PMLN Senator says she voted for opposition candidates

ISLAMABAD: Kulsoom Parveen , a Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz Senator from Balochistan, has admitted that she didn't vote for her party's candidate for the slot of Chairman in Monday's election.

The Senator said she also voted for Saleem Mandviwala of the Pakistan People's Party who became the Deputy Chairman of the upper house of the parliament.

PMLN candidate Raja Zafarul Haq received 46 votes and was defeated in the election a day after PMLN claimed it has the support of 53 lawmakers.

Usman Kakar, candidate of ruling alliance for the slot of deputy chairman and a member of Pusthunkhwaa Milli Awami Party, could only manage to get 44 votes.