Pleasure and pain in reactions of politicians

ISLAMABAD: Sadiq Sanjrani was elected as Chairman Senate with the support of PPP, PTI, MQM-P, independent candidates from Balochistan and FATA, defeating the PML-N and its allies’ candidate Raja Zafarul Haq with a margin of 11 votes on Monday.



Soon after the news aired by media, the statements from leaders of political parties started flowing thick and fast.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

After congratulating Mir Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwala on being elected as chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari tweeted; “Zia’s opening batsman defeated. Balochistan wins. Federalism wins.” He dubbed the win of opposition alliance a win of Balochistan and federalism.

PTI chief Imran Khan

Imran Khan also took to twitter to felicitate Sanjrani and the people of Balochistan, saying his victory would strengthen the federation.

“This will strengthen the federation. We are happy for the people of Balochistan & for the federation of Pakistan,” Khan tweeted.

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz

Meanwhile, reacting to the defeat of the PML-N in elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz said that the "pawns" have actually faced a defeat today and dared them to "appear before the nation,"

National Party head Hasil Bizenjo

Commenting on the election of top Senate slots, National Party (NP) chief Hasil Bizenjo said; “The parliament has been completely defeated. It has been proved today that some forces are more supreme than parliament,” he said in his speech after the election of the new chairman and deputy chairman of the House.

“Those supreme forces have won and have shown that they can turn parliament into a 'mandi',” he said. “Today, I am ashamed of sitting here,” he added. Bizenjo’s charged speech was interrupted by Sanjrani, who asked him to reserve the day for congratulating the members.

Jamaat-e-Islami chief

Congratulating Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandiwalla on their election, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said the Senate polls were a step towards promoting democracy because people feared the election would not take place at all.

Former chairman Senate

While Congratulating Sanjrani, the former chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani asserted that none could stop the supremacy of parliament and added that the fight for its supremacy would be fought inside the House and if the need arose, it would be fought even outside.

Former leader of the House

While former leader of the House Raja Zafarul Haq congratulated the new chairman on his election and said he was elected through a democratic process.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting

Reacting to the defeat of the PML-N in elections for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman, the Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday said that the ugly face of those who chanted slogans for change had been exposed.

The people who were foes yesterday were seen congratulating each other today, she said without taking any names, and added: "Those who were dancing to the tunes of the 'umpire' in 2014 once again danced on the same tunes today."