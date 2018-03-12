Mon March 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

APP
March 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan looks forward to strengthen partnership with IAEA

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Monday said with decades of experience in the use of nuclear technology for peaceful purposes, Pakistan was ready to further strengthen partnership with the International Atomic Energy Agency and contribute towards the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals worldwide.

Talking to Director General of IAEA Yukiya Amano here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said, with an extensive experience and expertise in the nuclear field, Pakistan was well placed as a provider of services for various IAEA programmes and activities.

During the meeting issues related to cooperation between Pakistan and IAEA were discussed.

The prime minister appreciated the positive role played by the IAEA in the promotion of peaceful uses of nuclear technology in Pakistan. Abbasi briefed the IAEA Chief about Pakistan’s energy development plans and the significance of nuclear power generation in the energy mix as a clean and environment friendly source of energy. He said Pakistan looks forward to the Agency’s assistance in expanding nuclear power production.

During his stay in Pakistan, the Director General of the IAEA would visit various civilian facilities and installations to see for himself the strides made by the country in the application of nuclear technology in agriculture, health, industry, water resource management, environment protection and food safety.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Advertisement

More From National

Abbasi meets Imam-e-Ka’aba, says Pakistan values ties with Saudi Arabia

Abbasi meets Imam-e-Ka’aba, says Pakistan values ties with Saudi Arabia
Krishna Kohli takes oath as Senator donning traditional Thari dress

Krishna Kohli takes oath as Senator donning traditional Thari dress
Pak air chief awarded highest military award of US armed forces

Pak air chief awarded highest military award of US armed forces
‘Punishment as per law’: SC rejects Shahid Masood’s reply in Zainab case

‘Punishment as per law’: SC rejects Shahid Masood’s reply in Zainab case
Load More load more