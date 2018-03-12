Mon March 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 12, 2018

Pak air chief awarded highest military award of US armed forces

ISLAMABAD: In a simple but impressive ceremony held at Air headquarters, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was awarded with United States Legion of Merit - the highest military award of US armed forces awarded to any foreign military high official.

The military award was presented by Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces Central Command, on behalf of General David L. Goldfein, Chief of Staff US Air Force who witnessed the ceremony through a video link.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces Central Command shaking hand with Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman. -photo PAF

The award has been conferred on the air chief in recognition of his brave leadership, sagacity, vision, demonstration of superb resolve and unwavering dedication to the global war on terrorism and above all extraordinary efforts to ensure regional as well as global peace and stability. The award is also an acknowledgment of his personal efforts which greatly enhanced mutual cooperation and relations between the two air forces.

During the ceremony, Chief of Staff US Air Force lauded PAF Air Chief’s strong commitment in fight against terrorism and tireless advocacy for the advancement of Pakistan Air Force capabilities that greatly contributed in bringing peace and stability in the region. He was of the view that Air Chief’s personal initiative proved critical to the successful conduct of war on terrorism around the world.

Later, Lt. Gen. Jeffrey L. Harrigian, Commander U.S. Air Forces Central Command called on the Air Chief in his office. Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest. During the meeting the Air Chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance mutual cooperation between the two air forces.

