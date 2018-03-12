Mon March 12, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 12, 2018

PML-N finalises Raja Zafarul Haq for Senate Chairman against PPP-backed Sadiq Sanjrani

Senators taking oath. Screen grab Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Amid much-hyped election of Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman, 51 newly elected senators including one against a vacant seat, took oath of the office Monday. Ishaq Dar could not attend today’s session as he is in London due to health reasons.

Sadiq Sanjrano (L) and Raja Zafarul Haq (R)

Sardar Yaqoob Nasar of PML-N, who was nominated by President Mamnoon Hussain as presiding officer, chaired the session and took oath from the newly elected members of the upper house, followed by signing of the roll of members.

PML-N mulls Raja Zafarul Haq as Chairman Senate

PML-N is now mulling to nominate Raja Zafarul Haq as Chairman Senate after Nawaz Sharif’s offer for a joint candidate was shot down by Asif Zardari.

As per details, special Senate session began at 10:00 am today during which 52 senators-elect took oath. Later, the House was suspended to meet again on 04:00 pm today to elect Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and other opposition groups have fielded Sadiq Sanjrani for the chairmanship and Saleem Mandviwala for deputy chairmanship.

Candidates for Deputy Chairman Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar (L) and Saleem Mandviwala (R)

PML-N’s Raja Zafarul Haq Mir has been finalised for the top office, while Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar of Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) is the candidate for the deputy chairman of the ruling coalition.

It is pertinent to note that outgoing Chairman Senate Raza Rabbani was elected unopposed. As per constitutional and electoral provisions, half of the senators retire every three years.

Those newly elected Senators who took the oath included Hafiz Abdul Kareem, Ms. Abida Muhammad Azeem, Ahmed Khan, Anwer Lal Dean, Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Dr. Asif Kirmani, Behara Mand, Dilawar Khan, Faisal javed, Fida Muhammad, Maulvi Faiz Muhammad, Haroon Akhter Khan, Hidayat Ullah, Hilal-ur-Rehman, Imam Uddin Shoqeen, Kamran Micheal, Khuda Babar, Kisho Bai, Rana Mehmud ul Hassan, Rana Maqbool Ahmed,Mehar Taj Rooghani, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Ch. Muhammad Sarwar, Maula Bux Chandio, Muhammad Akram, Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamot, Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Muhammad Ayub, Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Faroogh Naseem, Syed Muhammad Sabir Shah, Sadiq Sinjrani, Sardar Muhammad Shafique Tareen, Tahir Bizenjo, Talha Mehmood, Musadiq Masood Malik, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Naseeb Ullah Bazai, Nuzhat Sadiq, Qurat ul Ain Mari, Mian Raza Rabbani, Rubina Khalid, Rukhsana Zubairi, Saadia Abbasi, Sana Jamali, Shaheen Khalid Butt, Shamim Afridi and Dr. Sikandar Mindhro.

Dr. Asad Ashraf took oath on Nehal Hashmi’s vacant seat.

MQM says no to PPP

MQM-P has announced its support for Sadiq Sanjrani, however it publicly refused to vote for PPP’s Saleem Mandviwalla.

Talking to media along with CM Balochistan Quddus Bizenjo in Islamabad, MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said that people of Balochistan are deprived and keeping this sense of isolation in mind we decided to back Sanjrani.

We hope that our gesture will bring the people of Balochistan and Sindh’s urban centres more closer, he said.

He did not elaborate further on ditching PPP’s Mandviwalla.

Comments

