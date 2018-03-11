Sun March 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

Pak Navy ships reach Doha for International Maritime Defence Exhibition

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy Ship HIMMAT along with Pakistan Maritime Security Ship BASOL arrived in Doha to participate in Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition (DIMDEX-18).

Pakistani flotilla is headed by Cdre Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, who is the Mission Commander, and is currently commanding the 25th Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy.

The international exhibition hosts large number of navies/security agencies from all around the globe on biennial basis. Pakistan Navy regularly participates in the event with latest and indigenously constructed platforms.

Both the ships are undertaking their maiden overseas deployments after induction in PN and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA).

PNS HIMMAT is an AZMAT Class Fast Attack Craft built in Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KS&EW) and equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors. It is also fitted with indigenously developed HARBAH Missile System and can perform variety of roles/tasks in multi-threat scenarios.

PMSS BASOL is a HINGOL Class Multi Purpose Vessel (MPV) that has been built in China and fitted with state of the art systems for maritime surveillance. The Ship has been optimized to conduct maritime policing and SAR roles effectively.

