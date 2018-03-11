Sun March 11, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 11, 2018

Imran Khan condemns shoe attack on Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has condemned  the shoe attack at Nawaz Sharif at a Lahore seminary.

Speaking to media on Sunday, Khan said he was glad no worker of his party was involved in such acts.

"Throwing shoes is not  acceptable. It shouldn't happen," said Khan  as he  informed media about his party's decision to support a  candidate for Senate chairman  from Balochistan.

Nawaz Sharif became target of the shoe attack as he was about to address a ceremony at Lahore's Jamia Naeemia.

 

