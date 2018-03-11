PTI man arrested for abusing Asif Zaradri on social media released

SEHWAN: Police have released the local leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Youth Wing in a case pertaining to hurling abuses at Asif Zardari on social media.

Sajjad Haleepoto was arrested by the police for misuse of social media under cybercrime law. According to police, he was freed on Sunday after assurances that he would not commit this act again.

The PTI activist, however, said that the law enforcers have arrested his father and brother after which he surrendered.