Ink attack on Khawaja Asif condemned

Social media activists, politicians and supporters of Khwaja Muhammad Asif have condemned the act of throwing ink on the PMLN stalwart, blaming a specific mindset for the incident and calling for strict action.



The foreign minister was addressing Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz workers when a man threw ink on his face.

The man was thrashed by PMLN workers before being handed over to police.

The minister, however, called for release of the man saying he didn’t know him and had no enmity with him.

“We must all condemn it categorically.THis must not be encouraged at all,” said Imtiaz Gul, a senior journalist associated with an English daily.

“Every citizen has right to ventilate his grievances against ruling class but doing it through such acts must be condemned & discouraged,” tweeted Ameer Abbas, host of talkshow.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif replaced her profile picture with that of Khawaja Muhammad Asif to express solidarity with him.

She also retweeted a couple of posts condemning the act.



Geo News anchor Hamid Mir said,"all political parties must condemn this bad thing otherwise all leaders should be ready for these kind of incidents in near future"

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shafqat Mehmood said, "I have serious political differences with Kh Asif but I strongly condemn the throwing of ink on his person. Not only are such tactics uncivilized, they have no place in a democracy,"

"Was busy yesterday so learnt of ink attack on Kh Asif this morning! Such actions are condemnable," said Shireen Mazari, another central leader of the Imran Khan led party.

