No differences between Zardari and Bilawal: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto were on the same page and there were no differences between them over party's candidature for the Senate chairmanship.

Talking to media outside Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that the PPP candidate for the senate chairmanship will be elected unanimously.

He said Salim Mandviwalla’s name was on top of PPP's priority list for the Senate chairmanship candidature.

Hitting out at Nawaz Sharif, the PPP leader said the ruling party was setting the stage for launching an attack if its leaders are punished in Avenfiled apartment reference.

He said the punishment in the corruption reference was inevitable

He said the PML-N loyalists were openly committing contempt of the court but the Supreme Court has shown restraint.