Sat March 10, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 10, 2018

No differences between Zardari and Bilawal: Aitzaz Ahsan

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Saturday said that Asif Ali Zardari and chairman Bilawal Bhutto were on the same page and there were no differences between them over party's candidature for the Senate chairmanship.

Talking to media outside Lahore registry of the Supreme Court, Aitzaz Ahsan claimed that the PPP candidate for the senate chairmanship will be elected  unanimously.

He said  Salim Mandviwalla’s name was on top of  PPP's  priority list  for the Senate chairmanship candidature.

Hitting out at Nawaz Sharif, the PPP leader said the ruling party was setting the stage for launching an attack if its leaders are punished in Avenfiled  apartment reference. 

He said  the punishment  in the corruption reference was inevitable  

He said the PML-N loyalists were openly committing contempt of the court but the Supreme Court has shown restraint.

