Dual nationality case: SC asks ECP to notify four Senators-elect

LAHORE: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue notification announcing victory of four Senators elect.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Monday ordered the electoral body to withhold the notification of Senators elect believed to be holding dual nationalities.

The senators whose notifications were withheld include Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chaudhry Sarwar, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Haroon Akhtar, Saadia Abbasi and Nuzhat Siddiqui.

The orders came as the a Supreme Court bench headed by the chief justice heard suo motu case in the Lahore registry of the apex court.

PTI leader Chaudhry Sarwar appeared before the court and told the bench that he had permanently surrendered his British nationality in 2013.

Chaudhry's lawyer informed the court that according to UK laws British nationality could be reinstated.

The chief justice then asked the former Punjab governor to submit an affidavit that he would not get his foreign nationality restored and if he does so it would be considered basis for his disqualification.

During the hearing, the court maintained issue of dual nationality was a constitutional matter and it would hold further hearing into it.

The chief justice formed a seven-member larger bench to hear the case.