Pakistan won't allow its soil to be used against any country: Aizaz

WASHINGTON: Ambassador to US Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry on Friday said that Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used against any country and it is fully committed to eliminating all kinds of militancy and evil of terrorism.

He made the remarks during the meeting with an eight-member delegation of US journalists leaving Pakistan today (Saturday) on a week long visit.



The ambassador apprised the delegation that Pakistan wants stability in Afghanistan as it is essential for enduring peace in South Asia, adding that Pakistan has suffered the most in the region due to instability in war-torn Afghanistan.

The ambassador said that Pakistan has rendered countless sacrifices in war against terrorism and taken indiscriminate action against terrorists.

Pakistan-US co-operation in fighting terrorism has helped in achieving shared objectives such as defeating the menace of extremism, he added.

He reiterated that peace in Afghanistan could be secured through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process that offered incentives for all the Afghan stakeholders, adding that Pakistan will continue its efforts for a lasting peace in the region with its partners.

Highlighting the significance of CPEC, the ambassador said that the project has a tremendous potential for connectivity, trade, and economic development. He added that the United States and other countries are significantly investing and participating in CPEC.