CM Sindh urges for developing festive atmosphere for PSL final

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting to review PSL final match arrangements on Friday here at CM House, has directed the administration to start beautification of the city to develop a festive type of atmosphere.



“This is the first event and it would be followed by many other international events.”

The chief minister directed Mayor Karachi to make the city beautiful through illumination, flood lights, greenery and through other means.

“I am ready to provide you [administration, KMC, police, Rangers, health etc] necessary funds,” he said and added “ I want you [administration] to finalize all the arrangements by March 15 and we would meet here against on next Friday to review final arrangements.

This he said in a candid and confident mood while addressing the participants.

The chief minister was told that eight parking areas were being developed. They are National Coaching Center for VVIP vehicles, Expo Center for VIP vehicles, Gharib Nawaz Football ground, Hakim Saeed Playground University Road, open ground near Federal Urdu University, Sunday Bazar ground opposite Bait-ul-Mukharam Masjid, KMC sports complex and KDA Club and China Ground Kashmir Road.

Under the arrangements all the spectators are required to come to parking areas which would have the capacity of 33,000 vehicles. The parking areas would have the facilities of barriers, queue channels and walk through gates – a separate arrangements would be made for females, CCTV cameras, resting area for drivers, public washrooms, tuck shop, medical camp, signage, public address system and proper illumination of the areas. At this, the chief minister directed the administration to install big screens for drivers to watch the match in the parking area.

The chief minister was told that there would be around 6000 motorcycles to be parked at parking area. They suggested ban on pillion riding. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah rejecting the ban on pillion riding said that our youth have right to celebrate this international event.

“They are responsible enough, however they should be taught code of conduct through banners, wall posters and media,” he said.

There would be three designated disembarking points, Bahria University, Expo Center and Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Govt Girls College.

At this the chief minister directed the administration to hire 300 buses for shuttle service from disembarking points to stadium. The buses for shuttle service may be hired for two days, he said.

“I want you to facilitate the people properly- this is their event and let them enjoy it and own it,” he said. He also directed the administration to get the services of 200 scouts from Sindh Boys Scouts Association.

The services to be made available at the stadium include mobile hospitals, ambulances, water bowsers, sanitation staff, sanitation vehicles, regulated food and hospitality services and central control room.

A separate plan has also been made for `after the match’. Under the arrangement shuttle would be started from stadium to disembarking points, from disembarking points to parking areas.

At this the chief minister directed the administration to arrangement a 30 to 50-minute musical show just after the match so that chaotic situation could be avoided. “In this way, we would be able to engage the crowed through entertainment,” he said.

He said that he would visit the stadium to witness the progress on spot. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah urged media to play a constructive role to improve the image of the city for organizing such other event just after the final match of PSL.

The meeting was attended by provincial ministers, Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Nasir Shah, DG Rangers Major General Mohammad Saeed, IG Police AD Khowaja, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Home Qazi Shahid Parvez, Additional IGs Karachi, CTD and Special Branch, Secretaries of different department, MC KMC and others.