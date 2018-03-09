Fri March 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

Imran wants Chairman Senate from Balochistan, Deputy from FATA

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan has stated that PTI Senators would neither vote to Pakistan People’s Party nor N-League for the Senate Chairman slot.

Speaking at a press conference here Friday, Imran Khan, however, announced to support candidate from Balochistan for Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman from FATA.

Imran said the people of FATA have rendered tremendous sacrifices, adding that Balochistan and FATA are feeling deprived for some years, therefore Senate Chairman should be from Balochistan while Deputy Chairman be elected from FATA so that their sacrifices be acknowledged.

Chairman PTI went on to say party’s core committee has agreed over Chairman Senate from Balochistan and Deputy Chairman from FATA. He hoped PPP would also support it.

Selection of Senate chairman: Imran hands over Senate seats to CM Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, announced on Thursday that all the PTI senators would throw their weight behind the incumbent Balochistan chief minister to elect a new...

On Thursday, in a dramatic move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan handed over his party's 12 senators and authorised Balochistan chief minister to deal on their behalf.

Later, the chief minister announced to support PPP for the top office after holding a meeting with Asif Zardari along with senators-elect from Balochistan.

