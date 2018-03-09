Fri March 09, 2018
National

Web Desk
March 9, 2018

PPP claims majority in Senate

LAHORE: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) has claimed to have garnered the support of 57 senators, three more than the required number for grabbing the Chairman Senate office.

Talking to Geo News, Dr Qayyum Soomro, PPP's focal person leading party's mission senate, said we have support of 57 senators and more are expected to join us as we are in talks with other parties as well.

Soomro didn't reveal the names those backing PPP and who are in talks with them.

On Thursday, in a dramatic move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan handed over his party's 12 senators and authorised Balochistan chief minister to deal on their behalf.

Later, the chief minister announced to support PPP for the top office after holding a meeting with Asif Zardari along with senators-elect from Balochistan.

