SC decides to indict Talal Chaudhry in contempt case on March 14

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has decided to indict Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and state minister Talal Chaudhry in contempt of court case, according to Geo News on Thursday.

The TV channel reported that Talal Chaudhry would be indicted on March 14.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on February 1 took suo motu notice on anti-judiciary speeches by Talal Chaudhry.



Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Feb 24 filed written reply with Supreme Court (SC) to show-cause notice in contempt of court case taking the plea that his statements had been taken out of context due to media reporting.

Talal Chaudhry took the plea in the reply that his statements had been taken out of context due to media reporting. The speeches were translated in negative manner to create sensation, he maintained.



He further said in his reply that he could not even think of insulting or ridiculing the court.

“I have not said anything which has led to impede judiciary job or due to which any non-compliance has taken place. I respect SC. I have always struggled for supremacy of the constitution,” he said.

“I have not done anything intentionally or unintentionally which amounts to contempt of court. I exercised my right of expression within ambit of law.

He prayed the court to withdraw the contempt of court show-cause notice.



